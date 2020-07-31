Today in History

Five years ago: Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympics to become the first city to host both the winter and summer games. Professional wrestler-turned-actor "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, 61, died in Hollywood. Former U.S. senator and Secretary of Health and Human Services Richard S. Schweiker, 89, died in Pomona, New Jersey.

One year ago: At a Democratic debate in Detroit, former Vice President Joe Biden faced pointed attacks from his younger, diverse rivals; California Sen. Kamala Harris criticized Biden for his willingness to work with segregationists in the Senate during the 1970s. The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate for the first time in a decade to try to counter the impact of President Donald Trump's trade wars. The Senate confirmed Kelly Craft to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ending a vacancy of more than seven months in the position. Broadway director and producer Harold Prince, winner of 21 Tony Awards for shows including "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Cabaret," died at the age of 91.