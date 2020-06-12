Today in History

Ten years ago: A French fishing vessel rescued 16-year-old Abby Sunderland from her crippled sailboat in the turbulent southern Indian Ocean, ending the California teen's attempt to sail around the world solo. Ethnic riots wracked southern Kyrgyzstan, forcing thousands of Uzbeks to flee their homes. Daniel Nava hit the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer for a grand slam — only the second player to do it — leading the Boston Red Sox to a 10-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Five years ago: Joyce Mitchell, a worker at the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, was arrested on charges of helping two convicted killers escape; Mitchell later pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to 2-1/3 to seven years in prison.

One year ago: President Donald Trump said if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he'd be open to accepting it, telling ABC News, "There's nothing wrong with listening." (Two days later, Trump shifted gears, saying that "of course" he would go to the FBI or the attorney general to report such an offer.) Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed legislation that legalized medically assisted suicide; Maine became the eighth state to allow terminally ill people to end their lives with prescribed medication. U.S. Catholic bishops voted to create a new national sex-abuse hotline run by an independent entity; it would field allegations that bishops committed abuse or covered it up. The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals.