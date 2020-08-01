Today in History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today is Saturday, Aug. 1, the 214th day of 2020. There are 152 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:

On August 1, 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

ON THIS DATE:

In 1714, Britain's Queen Anne died at age 49; she was succeeded by George I.

In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.

In 1912, the U.S. Marine Corps' first pilot, 1st Lt. Alfred A. Cunningham, went on his first solo flight as he took off in a Burgess/Curtis Hydroplane from Marblehead Harbor in Massachusetts.

In 1914, Germany declared war on Russia at the onset of World War I.

In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

In 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.