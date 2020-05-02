Today in History

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama traveled to Louisiana to view the response to the BP oil spill, pledging that the government "will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to stop this crisis." Record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage. European governments and the International Monetary Fund committed to pulling Greece back from the brink of default, agreeing on nearly $1 trillion in emergency loans. Actress Lynn Redgrave died in Kent, Connecticut, at age 67.

Five years ago: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth in London to a daughter, later named Charlotte, who became fourth in the line of succession to the throne and the fifth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. En route to a Triple Crown sweep, American Pharoah rallied in the stretch to beat Firing Line by a length and delivered trainer Bob Baffert's first Kentucky Derby since 2002.