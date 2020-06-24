Today in History

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared that he and visiting Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had "succeeded in resetting" the relationship between the former Cold War adversaries. Julia Gillard was sworn in as Australia's first woman prime minister. Apple's iPhone 4 was released in five countries, selling a record 1.7 million units in three days despite criticism of its new antenna design. U.S. tennis player John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut of France 70-68 at Wimbledon in the longest-ever professional match: 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days.

Five years ago: A federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley became the first southern governor to use his executive power to remove Confederate banners, as four flags with secessionist symbols were taken down from a large monument to rebel soldiers outside the state capitol in Montgomery.