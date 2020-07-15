Today in History

Ten years ago: After 85 days, BP stopped the flow of oil into the Gulf of Mexico using a 75-ton cap lowered onto the well earlier in the week. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Goldman Sachs & Co. would pay a record $550 million penalty to settle charges that the Wall Street giant had misled buyers of mortgage investments. Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Five years ago: Vigorously challenging his critics, President Barack Obama launched an aggressive and detailed defense of a landmark Iranian nuclear accord during a White House press conference, rejecting the idea that the agreement left Tehran on the brink of a bomb and arguing the only alternative to the diplomatic deal was war.

One year ago: Avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years for killing one and injuring dozens of others when he deliberately drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Despite widespread criticism over a weekend tweet, President Donald Trump renewed his call for four Democratic congresswomen of color to get out of the U.S. "right now." Former Chinese premier Li Peng, a hardliner who imposed martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, died at 90.

— Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0