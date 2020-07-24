Today in History

Ten years ago: A stampede inside a tunnel crowded with techno music fans left 21 people dead and more than 500 injured at the famed Love Parade festival in western Germany. Fourteen-year-old Jim Liu beat Justin Thomas 4 and 2 to become the youngest U.S. Junior Amateur golf champion at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada, Michigan.

Five years ago: Fulfilling the hopes of millions of Kenyans, Barack Obama returned to his father's homeland for the first time as U.S. president, a visit long sought by a country that considered him a local son. In a stunning, public attack on his own party leader, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of lying, saying he was no better than his Democratic predecessor, Harry Reid, and couldn't be trusted. Two teenage fishermen, Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, went missing off Florida's Atlantic coast; their capsized boat was found two days later. AT&T became the country's biggest traditional TV provider with its $48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV.