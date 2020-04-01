Today in History

Five years ago: Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was charged with accepting nearly $1 million worth of gifts and travel from a longtime friend in exchange for a stream of political favors on the donor's behalf; a defiant Menendez, maintaining his innocence, declared he was "not going anywhere." (The Justice Department dropped charges after a trial ended in a hung jury.) Eleven former Atlanta public school educators were convicted of racketeering for their role in a cheating scheme to inflate students' scores on standardized exams. California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered officials to impose statewide mandatory water restrictions for the first time in history. Cynthia Lennon, the first wife of John Lennon, died at her home in Spain; she was 75.

One year ago: Britain's parliament rejected four alternatives to the government's European Union divorce deal, options that would have softened or even halted the departure; the votes left the U.K. with 12 days to come up with a new plan or crash out of the bloc in chaos. A second woman said former Vice President Joe Biden had acted inappropriately, touching her face with both hands and rubbing noses with her in 2009. Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika agreed to step down before the end of his fourth term in April, yielding to growing calls for his resignation after two decades in power.