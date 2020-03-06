Today in History

Five years ago: During a town hall at South Carolina's Benedict College, President Barack Obama said racial discrimination from police in Ferguson, Missouri, was "oppressive and abusive" as he called for criminal justice reform as part of the modern struggle for civil rights. NASA's Dawn spacecraft slipped into orbit around Ceres, the largest celestial body in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, for the first exploration of a dwarf planet. The NCAA suspended Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim for nine conference games and outlined a decade-long series of violations by the school that included academic misconduct, improper benefits, and drug-policy failures.

One year ago: In a nationally televised interview (on "CBS This Morning,") R&B singer R. Kelly whispered, cried and ranted while pleading with viewers to believe that he had never had sex with anyone under 17, and had never held anyone against her will; Kelly would end the day in jail after telling a judge that he could not pay $161,000 in back child support that he owed to the mother of his children. The Democratic National Committee said it would not pick Fox News to televise one of the upcoming debates for the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders; party chairman Tom Perez said the network was not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate.