Today in History

Ten years ago: Twenty campers in a southwestern Arkansas gorge died in a pre-dawn flash flood of the Little Missouri River. The FIFA World Cup opened in South Africa to the joyous sound of vuvuzelas; it was the first World Cup to be played in Africa.

Five years ago: Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. military's reach could extend even further into Iraq if the anti-Islamic State campaign were to gain momentum, and held out the possibility of a greater role for U.S troops on the ground. "Free jazz" pioneer Ornette Coleman, 85, died in New York. Country singer-songwriter Jim Ed Brown, 81, died in Franklin, Tennessee. Actor Ron Moody, 91, best known for playing Fagin in the 1968 film "Oliver!," died in London.