Today in History

Ten years ago: An ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano drifted over northern Europe, causing the largest disruption of flights since the 2001 terror attacks. President Barack Obama, visiting the Kennedy Space Center, predicted his new space exploration plans would lead American astronauts to Mars and back in his lifetime. Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks, onetime executive director of the NAACP, died in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 85.

Five years ago: Douglas Hughes, a postal carrier from Florida, flew a one-person gyrocopter onto the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol as a protest against money in politics; he later pleaded guilty to operating a gyrocopter without a license, a felony. Former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted in Fall River, Massachusetts, of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for a late-night shooting that claimed the life of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old landscaper who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. (Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in 2017.)