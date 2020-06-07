Today in History

Ten years ago: U.S. defense officials announced that Army Spc. Bradley Manning had been detained in Baghdad in connection with a video posted on WikiLeaks showing Apache helicopters gunning down unarmed men in Iraq. Veteran White House correspondent Helen Thomas, 89, abruptly retired after calling for Israelis to get "out of Palestine" in an online video. An Indian court convicted seven former employees of Union Carbide's India subsidiary of "death by negligence" for their roles in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama opened a visit to Germany for a G-7 summit, where he praised the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Turkish voters rebuked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions to expand his powers, stripping his party of its simple majority in parliament. Stan Wawrinka beat Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win the men's French Open title. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" won best play at the Tony Awards; "Fun Home" won best musical. Actor Christopher Lee, 93, died in London.

One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country had "agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States; the deal appeared to fall short of some of the dramatic overhauls sought by the United States. NASA announced that the International Space Station would be open for visits by private citizens; a round-trip ticket was expected to cost $58 million. Barnes & Noble, a bookstore chain that had suffered under competition from Amazon and other online sellers, was acquired by hedge fund Elliott Management for $476 million. The University of Alabama returned a $26.5 million donation from philanthropist Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., and took his name off the university's law school, a week after he called on students to boycott the institution over Alabama's new abortion ban.