Today in History

Today is Wednesday, May 13, the 134th day of 2020. There are 232 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:

On May 13, 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

ON THIS DATE:

In 1568, forces loyal to Mary, Queen of Scots were defeated by troops under her half-brother and Regent of Scotland, the Earl of Moray, in the Battle of Langside, thwarting Mary's attempt to regain power almost a year after she was forced to abdicate.

In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).

In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Alabama.

In 1916, one of Yiddish literature's most famous authors, Sholem Aleichem, died in New York at age 57.