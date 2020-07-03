Today in History

One year ago: On a holiday-shortened trading day, the S&P 500 reached its third straight record high close; the Dow also closed at a record high of 26,966. Political figures and fellow officers joined family members at the funeral for Luis Alvarez, a former New York City police detective who had fought until his final days for the extension of health benefits for Sept. 11 responders. Actor Arte Johnson, best known for his comedy sketch work on “Laugh-In” in the 1960s, died of heart failure in Los Angeles; he was 90. A Florida prosecutor said the woman who had taken her estranged husband’s guns after his arrest and turned them over to police would be charged with misdemeanor trespassing instead of theft and burglary.