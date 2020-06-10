Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama ordered the deployment of up to 450 more American troops to Iraq in an effort to reverse major battlefield losses to the Islamic State. Pope Francis took the biggest step yet in cracking down on bishops who covered up for priests who raped and molested children, creating a new tribunal inside the Vatican to hear cases of bishops accused of failing to protect their flocks.

One year ago: The Golden State Warriors remained alive in the NBA Finals with a Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors, but lost star Kevin Durant, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon; Durant had returned to action after more than a month out with a strained right calf. (The Raptors would capture the championship by winning Game 6.) Former Red Sox star David Ortiz flew to Boston for medical care; he'd undergone surgery in his native Dominican Republic after an ambush by a gunman at a bar. A helicopter pilot died when the aircraft hit the roof of a New York skyscraper in rain and fog, sparking a fire and forcing office workers to flee; records showed that the pilot was not authorized to fly in limited visibility. The Vatican issued an official document rejecting the idea that people can choose or change their genders; the document was denounced by LGBT Catholics as contributing to bigotry and violence against transgender people.