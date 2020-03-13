Today in History

Five years ago: In his first visit to the Phoenix Veterans Affairs hospital whose practices sparked a health care scandal, President Barack Obama acknowledged lingering weaknesses in the federal government's response to the chronic delays and false waiting lists in the VA health system. Al Rosen, the muscular third baseman who won the 1953 AL MVP and played on the last Cleveland Indians team to win the World Series, died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 91.

One year ago: A late winter storm brought blizzards, floods and a tornado across more than 25 states from the northern Rocky Mountains to Texas and beyond. A federal judge in Washington increased to a total of seven and a-half years the prison sentence for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for misleading the government about his foreign lobbying work; Manafort was also hit with fresh state charges in New York accusing him of giving false information on mortgage loan applications. (A state judge later threw out those charges.) Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse, was sentenced in Australia to six years in prison for molesting two choirboys in an Australian cathedral. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order granting reprieves to all 737 condemned inmates on the nation's largest death row, putting a moratorium on executions during his term as governor.