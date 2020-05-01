Today in History

One year ago: Tensions between Justice Department leaders and special counsel Robert Mueller's team broke into public view as Attorney General William Barr pushed back at what he called "snitty" complaints by the special counsel over Barr's handling of the report from the Trump-Russia investigation. Venezuelans heeded a call from opposition leader Juan Guaidó to fill the streets around the nation, but they were met with tear gas as security forces failed to fulfill his appeal for a widespread military uprising. A British judge sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years earlier and taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone in order to compete in certain events.