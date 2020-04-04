Today in History

One year ago: President Donald Trump abandoned his threat to immediately seal the southern border and warned instead that he would slap tariffs on cars coming to the U.S. from Mexico unless the Mexicans did more to stop the flow of migrants and drugs. Cardi B. received 21 nominations for the Billboard Music Awards; Drake and Post Malone were close behind with 17 nominations each. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints repealed rules that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and that labeled same-sex couples as sinners eligible for expulsion. Pope Francis named Atlanta Archbishop Wilton Gregory as the new archbishop of Washington D.C., choosing a moderate and the first African-American to lead the archdiocese that had become the epicenter of the clergy sex abuse crisis in the U.S.