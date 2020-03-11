Today in History

One year ago: Airlines in Ethiopia, China, Indonesia and elsewhere grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner after the second devastating crash of one of the planes in five months; Boeing said it had no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies. Party leaders announced that Milwaukee would be the host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. President Donald Trump proposed a record $4.7 trillion budget, pushing the federal deficit past $1 trillion but counting on optimistic growth, accounting shuffles and steep domestic cuts to bring spending into balance in 15 years. Hal Blaine, a session drummer who played on the songs of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys, died at his California home at the age of 90; according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Blaine had played on 40 No. 1 hits and 150 top 10 songs.