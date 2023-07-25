Today's highlight

On July 25, 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.

On this date

In 1866, Ulysses s. Grant was named General of the army of the united states, the first officer to hold the rank.

In 1943, Benito Mussolini was dismissed as premier of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III, and placed under arrest. (He was later rescued by the Nazis and re-asserted his authority.)

In 1946, the united states detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device. In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)

In 1960, a Woolworth's store in Greensboro, North Carolina that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.

In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first "test tube baby," was born in Oldham, England; she'd been conceived through the technique of in-vitro fertilization.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan's King Hussein signed a declaration at the White House ending their countries' 46-year-old formal state of war.

In 2000, a New York-bound air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the firstever crash of the supersonic jet.

In 2010, the online whistleblower Wikileaks posted some 90,000 leaked U.S.. military records that amounted to a blow-by-blow account of the Afghanistan war, including unreported incidents of afghan civilian killings as well as covert operations against Taliban figures.

In 2016, on the opening night of the democratic national convention in Philadelphia, Bernie sanders robustly embraced his former rival Hillary Clinton as a champion for the same economic causes that enlivened his supporters, signaling it was time for them to rally behind her in the campaign against Republican Donald Trump.