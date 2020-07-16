Today in History

Ten years ago: Retired intelligence analyst Kendall Myers, the 73-year-old great grandson of Alexander Graham Bell, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for quietly spying for Cuba for nearly a third of a century from inside the State Department; his wife, Gwendolyn, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years. American sprinters who'd been stripped of their 2000 Olympics relay medals because teammate Marion Jones was doping won an appeal to have them restored.

Five years ago: A gunman unleashed a barrage of fire at a recruiting center and another U.S. military site a few miles apart in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing four Marines and a sailor before he was shot to death by police; authorities identified the gunman as Kuwaiti-born Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez of Tennessee. A jury in Centennial, Colorado, convicted James Holmes of 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and other charges in the 2012 Aurora movie theater rampage that left 12 people dead.

One year ago: Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who had unexpectedly emerged as the court's leading liberal, died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke. The House voted to condemn what it called "racist comments" by President Donald Trump aimed at four congresswomen of color, despite Trump's insistence that he didn't have "a racist bone in my body." After years of silence on the case, federal prosecutors said they would not be bringing charges against a white New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of a Black man, Eric Garner. A federal judge ordered singer R. Kelly to be held without bond, after a prosecutor warned that the singer accused of having sex with minors would pose an extreme danger to young girls if he were to be set free. HBO's "Game of Thrones" picked up a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season. South African musician Johnny Clegg, who had performed in defiance of apartheid, died at the age of 66.