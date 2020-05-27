Today in History

One year ago: Meeting in Japan with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump said he was "personally not" bothered by North Korea's recent short-range missile tests, which had rattled Japan. Forty inmates were killed in riots at three prisons in Manaus in northern Brazil, a day after 15 inmates died during fighting among prisoners at a fourth prison in the same city. Former baseball All-Star and batting champion Bill Buckner died at the age of 69; he had become best known for allowing a ground ball to roll through his legs in the 1986 World Series, won by the New York Mets over Buckner's Boston Red Sox.