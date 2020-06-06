Today in History

Five years ago: Two convicted murderers escaped from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York (Richard Matt ended up being shot dead by authorities while David Sweat was recaptured). American Pharoah led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 5½ lengths, becoming the first horse in 37 years to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Serena Williams won her third French Open title and 20th major singles trophy by beating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

One year ago: After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course and declared that he no longer supported a long-standing congressional ban on the use of federal health money to pay for abortions. World leaders including President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered at the site of the D-Day landings in France to honor those who took part in the operation 75 years earlier that would help bring an Allied victory in World War II. R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty in Chicago to 11 additional sex-related charges. New Orleans singer and piano player Dr. John died at the age of 77; his family said the musician, who was born Mac Rebennack, had died of a heart attack.