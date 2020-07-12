Today in History

Five years ago: On the final day of his three-nation South American tour, Pope Francis put into practice his call for the world's poor and powerless to not be left on the margins of society by visiting a flood-prone slum in Paraguay and insisting that the Catholic Church be a place of welcome for all — sick and sinners especially. Defending champion Novak Djokovic outplayed Roger Federer in four sets, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (10), 6-4, 6-3, to win his third Wimbledon title and ninth Grand Slam championship. Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma was crowned Miss USA during the pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.