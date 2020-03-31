Today in History

Five years ago: Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev rested their case in his federal death penalty trial, a day after they began presenting testimony designed to show his late older brother, Tamerlan, was the mastermind of the 2013 terror attack. Muhammadu Buhari, a former general who once rose to power in a military coup, won Nigeria's presidential election, defeating President Goodluck Jonathan.

One year ago: Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he had founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood; he was 33. Former Vice President Joe Biden defended his interactions with women; saying he didn't believe he had ever acted inappropriately. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 30-day plan to ration electricity, following nationwide power cuts that had inflicted misery on millions of people and ignited protests. Michigan State reached the NCAA Final Four by knocking out overall top seed Duke, 68-67, marking the end of Duke star Zion Williamson's college career; Auburn beat Kentucky 77-71 in overtime to win the Midwest Region finals and reach the Final Four for the first time in school history.