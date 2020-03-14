Today in History

Five years ago: Robert Durst, a wealthy eccentric linked to two killings and his wife's disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a murder warrant a day before HBO aired the final episode of a serial documentary about his life. (Durst is now on trial for murder in Los Angeles.) Math enthusiasts observed "Pi Day," in which the date — 3-14-15 — lined up with the first five digits of the mathematical constant pi: 3.1415.

One year ago: Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 Democratic presidential race. (His candidacy would fail to recapture the enthusiasm and interest generated by his 2018 Senate bid, and he would drop out of the race in November.) The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that gun-maker Remington could be sued over how it marketed the rifle that was used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. (The U.S. Supreme Court later rejected an appeal from Remington Arms and allowed the lawsuit to go forward.) Former Sen. Birch Bayh, a liberal Democrat who championed the Title IX federal law banning discrimination against women in college sports, died at his Indiana home at the age of 91.