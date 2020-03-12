Today in History

Five years ago: Two Ferguson, Missouri, police officers were shot and wounded in front of the police department during a protest; U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder denounced the shooter as a "damn punk." NASA launched its Magnetospheric Multiscale spacecraft on a billion-dollar mission to study the explosive give-and-take of the Earth and sun's magnetic fields.

One year ago: More countries, including the entire European Union, grounded the Boeing jetliner involved in two deadly crashes or banned the plane from their airspace; leaving the United States one of the few remaining operators of the Boeing 737 Max 8. Prosecutors said Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with nearly 50 other people in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country. (Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy and served 12 days in a federal prison.) With just 17 days to go before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union, the British Parliament rejected the deal, delivering a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's authority as leader. (May would step down as Conservative Party leader in June.)