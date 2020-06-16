Today in History

In 1987, a jury in New York acquitted Bernhard Goetz of attempted murder in the subway shooting of four youths he said were going to rob him; however, Goetz was convicted of illegal weapons possession. (In 1996, a civil jury ordered Goetz to pay $43 million to one of the persons he had shot.)

Ten years ago: After meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House, BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg announced the oil giant was establishing a $20 billion claim fund and suspending dividends as he insisted, "We care about the small people." Movie director Ronald Neame ("The Poseidon Adventure") died in Los Angeles at age 99.

Five years ago: Real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

One year ago: Gary Woodland captured the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, holding off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory. A massive blackout left tens of millions of people without electricity in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in what Argentina's president called an "unprecedented" failure in the countries' power grid; most people had their power back on by evening.

— Associated Press

