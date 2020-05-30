Today in History

One year ago: President Donald Trump said he was slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border. Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, making Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. (The laws have been blocked by court challenges.) Former Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi died at the age of 81, just over a year after retiring. Israel's parliament voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election of the year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition. (Netanyahu and chief rival Benny Gantz announced a deal to form a coalition government in April, 2020, averting what would have been a fourth election in just over a year.) The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an eight-way tie. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, the first NBA championship series game to be played outside the United States.