Today in History

Five years ago: At the 87th Academy Awards, "Birdman" won best picture; Julianne Moore received the best actress Oscar for "Still Alice" while Eddie Redmayne was recognized as best actor for "The Theory of Everything." Joey Logano won his first career Daytona 500 after taking the lead following a restart with 19 laps remaining.

One year ago: R&B star R. Kelly was charged in Chicago with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Kelly is being held without bond in Chicago; he is facing a variety of charges in three states.) Police in Jupiter, Fla., said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faced charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor. (Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a written apology.) A California couple pleaded guilty to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children to beds and starving them. (The couple would be sentenced to up to life in prison.) Producers of the Fox TV show "Empire" announced that actor Jussie Smollett's character would be removed from the final two episodes of the season after his arrest on charges that he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself.