Today in History

Ten years ago: Weighing in for the first time on a controversy gripping New York City and the nation, President Barack Obama endorsed allowing a mosque near ground zero, telling a White House dinner celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan that the country's founding principles demanded no less. Veteran NBC newsman Edwin Newman died in Oxford, England, at age 91.

Five years ago: In one of the deadliest single attacks in postwar Baghdad, a truck bomb shattered a popular fruit-and-vegetable market in a teeming Shiite neighborhood, killing dozens of people. The New York Times reported that DNA testing had proved that President Warren G. Harding fathered a child with long-rumored mistress Nan Britton, according to AncestryDNA, a division of Ancestry.com .

One year ago: The Associated Press reported that numerous women had accused opera legend Plácido Domingo of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades, and music companies began canceling appearances by Domingo in response to the story; Domingo issued a statement calling the allegations "deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate." Ken Cuccinelli, the Trump administration's acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming "huddled masses" to American shores referred to "people coming from Europe." The warden at the New York federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein had taken his own life was removed, and two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on leave while federal authorities investigated the death.