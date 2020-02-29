Today in History

Twelve years ago (2008): Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama accused rival Hillary Rodham Clinton of trying to "play on people's fears to scare up votes" with a TV ad showing sleeping children and asking who would be more qualified to answer a national security emergency call at 3 a.m.

Eight years ago (2012): Violent weather packing tornadoes continued to ravage the Midwest and South, resulting in some 15 deaths. Davy Jones, 66, the heartthrob singer who helped propel the made-for-TV rock band The Monkees to the top of the pop charts, died in Stuart, Florida.

Four years ago (2016): On the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries, some leading Republicans voiced renewed concerns about Donald Trump's comments and behavior, including his refusal to immediately disavow the support of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. (Trump would score commanding wins in seven of the 11 Super Tuesday contests.) A federal judge in New York ruled that the Justice Department could not force Apple to provide the FBI with access to locked iPhone data in a routine drug case. Justice Clarence Thomas broke 10 years of courtroom silence and posed questions during a Supreme Court oral argument dealing with gun rights, provoking gasps from the audience. President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, to Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward Byers Jr., a Navy SEAL who participated in the rescue of an American hostage in Afghanistan.