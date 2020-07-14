Today in History

Five years ago: World powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions. President Barack Obama laid out an expansive vision for fixing America's criminal justice system in a speech to the NAACP's annual convention in Philadelphia. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft got humanity's first up-close look at Pluto, sending word of its triumphant flyby across 3 billion miles to scientists waiting breathlessly back home. Mike Trout became the first player in 38 years to lead off the All-Star Game with a home run, and the American League beat the National League 6-3. Veteran television journalist Marlene Sanders, 84, died in New York.

One year ago: Injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from; all of the women were American citizens, and three were born in the U.S. Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title, and his second in a row, beating Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker. Former boxer Pernell Whitaker, a four-division champion, died at the age of 55 after being hit by a car in Virginia.