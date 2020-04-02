Today in History

Five years ago: Capping a week of difficult negotiations, the United States, Iran and five other world powers said they had agreed on an outline of limits on Iran's nuclear program that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief. Al-Shabab gunmen rampaged through a college in northeastern Kenya, killing at least 148 people. A Russian trawler, the Dalny Vostok, sank in just 15 minutes in icy waters off Russia's Far Eastern coast, killing at least 56 crew members. Rev. Robert H. Schuller, 88, died in Artesia, California. Stanford won its second NIT title, edging Miami 66-64.

One year ago: Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot won the runoff election for Chicago mayor, becoming the first black woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nation's third-largest city. Police near Los Angeles arrested a man they said had fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle and evaded authorities for two days; police said the two men knew each other and had some sort of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed. Lawmakers in New Zealand voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions, including a ban on the types of weapons used by a gunman to kill 50 people at two mosques the previous month. A judge in Pennsylvania sentenced three former Penn State fraternity members to jail in the 2017 death of a pledge who drank heavily before being fatally injured in a series of falls; they were the first defendants ordered to serve time behind bars in a case that brought a new state anti-hazing law.