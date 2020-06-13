Today in History

Ten years ago: Gary Faulkner, a Colorado construction worker, was detained in Pakistan while on a one-man mission to hunt down Osama bin Laden (Faulkner was released 10 days later). "Memphis," the rhythm 'n' blues musical set in the American South in the 1950s, won four Tony Awards, including best musical; "Red," about painter Mark Rothko, won best play and five other honors. Jimmy Dean, a country music legend and an entrepreneur known for his sausage brand, died in Richmond, Virginia, at age 81. The final "Annie" (formerly "Little Orphan Annie") comic strip ran in fewer than 20 newspapers, ending with a cliffhanger.

Five years ago: Hillary Rodham Clinton formally kicked off her presidential campaign with an outdoor rally in New York where she asked supporters to join her in building an America "where we don't leave anyone out, or anyone behind." To scientists' relief and delight, the Philae spacecraft that landed on a comet the previous fall "woke up" and communicated with Earth after seven long months of silence.