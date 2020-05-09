Today in History

Ten years ago: Lena Horne, 92, the enchanting jazz singer known for her signature song, "Stormy Weather," and for her triumph over bigotry that allowed her to entertain white audiences but not socialize with them, died in New York. Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, leading the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

One year ago: President Donald Trump said he would nominate Patrick Shanahan to be his second secretary of defense; Shanahan had served as acting secretary since the beginning of the year following the resignation of Jim Mattis. (Shanahan would step down weeks later before his nomination went to the Senate, citing a "painful" family situation.) Trump honored the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox at the White House; all of the team's white players attended, but nearly a dozen team members, all players of color, skipped the visit, as did manager Alex Cora, who had expressed frustration with the administration's response to a devastating hurricane in his native Puerto Rico. Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.