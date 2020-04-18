Today in History

Five years ago: A ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only about 30 people were rescued. A motorcycle-riding suicide bomber attacked a line of people waiting outside a bank in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 35. Ringo Starr, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, pop punks Green Day, soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers, underground-rock icon Lou Reed, bluesy guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band and The "5" Royales were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

One year ago: The final report from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was made public; it outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government. Mueller offered no conclusion on the question of whether the president obstructed justice. As France paid a daylong tribute to the firefighters who saved Notre Dame Cathedral, a police official said investigators believed that the fire at the landmark was most likely caused by an electrical short-circuit.