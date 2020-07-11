Today in History

Ten years ago: Over the din of vuvuzela horns in Johannesburg, South Africa, Spain won soccer's World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands. The Rev. Robert H. Schuller, founder of Southern California's Crystal Cathedral megachurch, announced he would retire after 55 years in the pulpit. Paula Creamer won her first major tournament, shooting a final-round 2-under 69 for a 3-under 281 at the U.S. Women's Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Five years ago: Top Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from a maximum security prison in Mexico for the second time by exiting through a secretly dug mile-long tunnel (he was recaptured in January 2016 and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado following a conviction on U.S. drug-trafficking charges.) A crowd of furious Bosnian Muslims jumped over fences and attacked Serbia's prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, with stones and water bottles, marring the 20th anniversary commemorations of the Srebrenica massacre. Serena Williams won her sixth title at Wimbledon, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women's final; for Williams, it was her second "Serena Slam" — holding all four major titles at the same time.