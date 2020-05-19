Today in History

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama condemned Arizona's crackdown on illegal immigration and pushed instead for a federal fix he said the nation could embrace, showing solidarity with his guest of honor, Mexican President Felipe Calderon, who called Arizona's law discriminatory. Rioters in Bangkok torched the stock exchange and other landmark buildings after a deadly army assault on an anti-government encampment ended a two-month siege.

Five years ago: On a visit to Ireland, Prince Charles shook hands with Sinn Fein party president Gerry Adams in a significant moment for Anglo-Irish relations. NFL owners meeting in San Francisco agreed to move back extra-point kicks and allow defenses to score on conversion turnovers. Margaretta "Happy" Rockefeller, 88, the widow of former U.S. Vice President and New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, died in Tarrytown, New York.

One year ago: Billionaire technology investor Robert F. Smith stunned the graduating class at Morehouse College, an all-male, historically-black college in Atlanta, when he announced in his commencement speech that he would pay off the student loans of the entire class, estimated at $40 million. "Game of Thrones" aired its 73rd and final episode on HBO, with a record-setting number of viewers. After giving up nearly all of his seven-shot lead in the final round, Brooks Koepka won his second straight PGA Championship, joining Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners since the tournament went to stroke play in 1958.