Toffoli's 2 goals lead Canadiens past Flames

MONTREAL — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in the third period, to lift Montreal to a 2-1 victory over Calgary on Friday night that snapped the Flames' three-game winning streak.

Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal at 15:45 of the third after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia over the glove of Jacob Markstrom.

Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games — including a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night.

Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Flames, who had pulled within four points of the Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The teams face each other three more times this month in Calgary.

With the game still scoreless in the second period, Allen made a spectacular diving stick save by stretching across an empty net to just barely deflect a point-blank shot from Lindholm.

Toffoli put the Canadiens on the scoreboard first with his 20th of the season at 9:32 of the second off a great feed from Nick Suzuki who circled around the net to find him. Toffoli finished with a wrist shot past Markstrom to reach 20 goals in consecutive seasons.