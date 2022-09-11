The Justin Dentmon Athletic Center hosted its first alumni game Saturday

CARBONDALE — Star players that went to Carbondale Community and Sparta high school resurrected their old basketball skills for the first Alumni game Saturday night.

It was at the Justin Dentmon Athletic Center, at 7 p.m. with a five dollar entry fee.

Justin Dentmon is a professional basketball player that came back to his hometown to buy a community center where people of the Carbondale community could play basketball.

The stands were packed with fans from both towns cheering on the all-stars. It was an intense game but Carbondale stayed up the entirety of the game.

Alumni of Carbondale high school ended the game in a victory 125 to 111.

Unree Westly, native of Carbondale and assistant coach for the CCHS varsity boys team said, “I was born and raised in Carbondale; I know all the players here.

“They have this Alumni League because they’re trying to bring the communities together.”

The 8-Counts sponsored dance team of the African-American History Club at CCHS entertained the crowd during the half-time performance. Head coach Cassandra Jackson and strength and conditioning coach Asijah Hancock joined their girls during the end of the show.

“The 8-Counts started [on] Juneteenth of this year, that was our first performance,” Jackson said. “The Black Chamber of Commerce and So.IL Unity Community coalition organized a block-party and asked us to perform.”

Members of the Delta Phi Delta Dance Fraternity Incorporated Epsilon Chapter empower the 8-Counts. They share their routines with the girls and train them to love dancing.

The first 100 people received free raffle tickets. The raffle winner won 50 percent of the money raised from ticket sales.

At the end of the game Matthew Wilson, the public announcer, drew the winning raffle ticket. Halston Lewis, teen coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club in southern Illinois, won the raffle.

The Dentmon Center is also home to the Southern Illinois Pharaohs, a semi-professional basketball team. They host open gyms, AAU practice for the kids and various community events.

The next alumni basketball game is Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Dentmon Center. Carbondale alumni will be playing Centralia.