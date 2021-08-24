Torrens helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

The A's, who went to the playoffs the past three seasons, are trying to find the familiar fun they've known so well.

Oakland lost its fourth straight game — all but Tuesday's result by two or fewer runs — and eighth in 10 following a 12-3 stretch.

"We're putting too much pressure on every facet that we have right now. Not a lot of room for error," manager Bob Melvin said. "It was a tough stretch we went through. We did not look good today. We've lost some close games here recently. We have to flip the switch and start playing like we do. We usually are on the other side of those games. And this is the wrong time to go into a slump, wrong time to go into a team slump. We'll figure it out."

A day after he was scratched because of a bruised left foot, Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman got hit by a pitch in his left wrist area in the fourth but stayed in the game.

A's lefty Cole Irvin (9-12) was done after three innings because of a pull he felt in his hip that he doesn't consider serious. Seattle tagged him for three runs and seven hits.

"They're fighting for what we're fighting for, a postseason berth," Irvin said.

Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit, 36, made his 500th career appearance.

