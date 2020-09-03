Tradition gets swift kick at a Kentucky Derby like no other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Change is slow in coming to the Kentucky Derby. From being run on the first Saturday in May to the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home" since 1921, tradition rules America's most famous race.

Custom is getting a swift kick in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the 146th Derby to be pushed back to Labor Day weekend, the first time since 1945 that it won't be held on its usual May date.

The 18-horse field will break from a new starting gate on Saturday, one to be used only for the Derby. It fits 20 horses, the typical size of the field, which is slightly smaller this year.

Derby horses have previously been loaded into two gates — a main gate for the first 14 runners and an auxiliary gate for the rest. Churchill Downs began using starting gates in 1930; the first electronically operated 14-stall gate was introduced in 1941. The track has used the auxiliary gate for the past 22 years.

"In the horse world, anything new no one wants to try," said starter Scott Jordan, who presses the button that springs the gate simultaneously in the Derby. "They don't like change."

Most American racetracks use 14-horse gates because there's rarely more than that in a given race. Overseas, it's common to have fields of 20 or more.