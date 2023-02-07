“Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

This old rhyme is a wedding tradition still honored by brides today.

According to Reader’s Digest, the rhyme started in the Victorian Era. It first documented reference was in an 1871 issue of St. James Magazine. The goal of most of the items was to ensure healthy fertility for the bride. If she was cursed by the Evil Eye (the malicious eyes of her former suitors), she would be sterile.

In the 1800s, people believed that wearing these items would confuse the Evil Eye into thinking the bride was already fertile. That would thwart the curse and ensure successful pregnancies.

What do the items represent?

Something old represents continuity and protection for a bride’s future child. It also represents her ties to the past.

Something new represents optimism for the future.

Something borrowed represents borrowed happiness from another happily married couple or bride.

Something blue represents purity, love, and fidelity and is also meant to ward off the Evil Eye.

The original rhyme had a line that is often forgotten today: “A sixpence in your shoe.” The sixpence was meant to bring the newly married couple prosperity.

Brides who honor the traditions in the rhyme today are probably not doing so to thwart infertility. However, it is a fun tradition that draws relatives and friends into the wedding plans to help find the perfect items for the bride.

While the rhyme is hundreds of years old, honoring the tradition is much more modern. An article on The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s website talks about her daughter, Alex, honoring the tradition at her wedding in 2021.

The items chosen can be as traditional or unique as the bride herself.

Something old could be a piece of antique jewelry worn by the bride’s mother or grandmother or an old song for a dance.

Something new might be a gift to the bride from her soon-to-be-husband or grandmother.

Something borrowed might be using your best friend or older sister’s veil or cutting your cake with a special knife used in a cousin’s wedding. You might even “borrow” a song a friend used for their first dance at their wedding.

Something blue could be flowers in the bride’s bouquet, a handkerchief or blue stones in jewelry. It can be hidden or worn openly. How about a pair of blue shoes under your wedding dress?

Whatever traditions are used or forgotten, they make a wedding unique.