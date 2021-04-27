Trial date set for state senator charged with embezzlement

During his first term in office, in March 2013, Cullerton was hired as a union organizer, a full-time position that came with health and pension benefits.

He was hired to the union position by John Coli, the former union leader who agreed to work with federal prosecutors as part of a plea deal. Coli pleaded guilty in federal court to extorting a film studio in Chicago.

Cullerton’s indictment alleges the senator embezzled $274,066 from the union between January 2013 and February 2016 — $188,320 in salary and allowances; $64,068 in medical and pension plan contributions; and $21,678 in “reimbursed medical claims.”

According to the indictment, Cullerton also received holiday bonuses for three years and collected about $60,000 from Jan. 15, 2015, through the end of January 2016.

Cullerton reported the additional income in a statement of economic interests form with the secretary of state’s office, as required by Illinois law, in 2013 and 2014 but not in 2015 or 2016, according to the indictment.

Through his attorneys, Cullerton has denied wrongdoing.

Cullerton was reelected to his third state Senate term in 2018. His term ends in 2023.