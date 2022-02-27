Triathlon again a success at SIU Rec Center

CARBONDALE — A total of 60 fitness enthusiasts showed up with sweating on their mind Sunday morning to compete in the 24th Annual Rec Your Body Triathlon at the SIU Recreational Center.

More than a dozen kids of varying ages and skill levels were on hand for the beginner's portion of the meet, which kicked off precisely at 9 a.m. Those men and women who are experienced triathletes, competed after the beginners.

Contestants first swam 10 minutes in the pool and followed up with a 20-minute stationary bike ride and capped off the experience with a 15-minute run. There were a pair of 10-minute breaks in between each competition.

The overall female winner was Anna Schurttz, 18, of Carbondale. Anna completed 34 lengths of the pool in the time allotted; biked 6.7 miles and ran 16 laps. Younger sister, Sara Schurtz, was second overall. Taylor Mogavero, an SIU student from Florida, was third overall.

The top overall male winner was Jeremy Wojtak of St. Louis. He completed 33 lengths of the pool; biked 6.4 miles; and ran 18-plus laps on the indoor track. Jonathan Phillips of Maryland Heights was second and Jon Gomes of Du Quoin was third.

Other winners based on age categories for women include: Calyssa Gerlock (14 and under); Madison Arnold (20-24); Taylor Carter (30-34); Candy Ticer (35-39); Mary Kalert (40-44); Pam Altman (45-49); Angela Sabo (50-54); Linda Bickers (60-64); and Jane Hinze (65-69).

Those winners based on age categories for men include: Ethynn Wilson (14 and under); Aidan Karfs (15-19); Alex Howard (20-24); Mac Motsinger (25-29); Caleb Hall (35-39); J.T. Tellagorry (40-44); Kent Mackfessel (45-49); Aaron Swallers (50-54); Myron Pansing (55-59); and Bill Mattingly (65-69).

Event organizer Cay Gerlock described Sunday's extravaganza as a "success" and was pleased to receive assistance from volunteers and sponsors.

"It was a great turnout. Everyone seemed to really be enjoying themselves today. I'm already looking forward to next year's event," she said.

SIU graduate Lucas Santiago, a native of Chicago who has resided in Carbondale the last 10 years, said Sunday marked his first triathlon.

"I just wanted to give it a try and kind of test out where I'm at physically," he said. "I've been running and biking for some time now, but just started swimming last October. I thought I did pretty well in the pool. I went 575 yards in 10 minutes. That certainly is a confidence builder. I might be interested in doing more of these."

Gerlock's daughter, Caly, 11, of Carterville, was participating in her fourth triathlon despite her tender age.

"I enjoy competing," she said while in the middle of her bike riding event. "It's fun."

Ethynn Wilson, also 11, of McLeansboro, has competed in a handful of 5K road races, but this was his first triathlon.

"The swimming is my favorite part," he said. "I don't set any goals for myself. I just like to compete."

Wilson's mother, Olivia, said her son takes after his father, who enjoys competing in triathlons.

Chloe Crippen, 10, of Carbondale, was not competing Sunday. She was helping out as a volunteer worker.

"It's my first time volunteering at an event like this," she said. "My mom (Debbie) was coming here, so I wanted to come, too. I've been checking on the number of miles ridden by the bikers."

