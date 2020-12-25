Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76

EAST LANSING, Michigan — D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house.

Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to a win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday.

Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when his older brother, Travis, played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15.

"It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it's a big deal," he said. "I was able to have six tickets for myself and coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets."

Izzo acknowledged he didn't recruit D'Mitrk Trice because he didn't project him to development into one of the Big Ten's top players.

"I think we would've offered him a scholarship, I think he would've come," Izzo said.

Trice is in his fifth year at Wisconsin, where he steadily improved enough to become a third-team, All-Big Ten player last year.

"I've known him since he was little and the way he was grown is a credit to him," Izzo said.