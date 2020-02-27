Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — D'Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan's winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory Thursday night.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Down by four, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines was fouled with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Michigan's Brandon Johns came up with the rebound and was fouled. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Wisconsin held on.

Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.

Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run to go back ahead by double digits. It was 59-45 with just over 12 minutes left.