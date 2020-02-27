Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — D'Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan's winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory Thursday night.
The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.
Down by four, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines was fouled with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Michigan's Brandon Johns came up with the rebound and was fouled. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Wisconsin held on.
Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.
Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.
Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run to go back ahead by double digits. It was 59-45 with just over 12 minutes left.
It was 70-67 after a layup by Simpson, and Wisconsin took a timeout. There wasn't much ball movement on the next possession, but that didn't matter when Trice let a 3 fly from the left wing, and it went in.
Women's Top 25
(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 100, FLORIDA 67: At Gainesville, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and South Carolina routed Florida for its 22nd consecutive victory.
The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row.
This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots (69.2%) to open up a double-digit lead and then used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks led 53-30 at the break and made it a 30-point blowout early in the third quarter.
(5) LOUISVILLE 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 48: At Louisville, Kylee Shook matched a season high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as Louisville beat Boston College and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
The Cardinals (26-3, 15-2) claimed the program’s first outright regular-season title since winning Conference USA in 2001. And they did that while short-handed, as starters Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun missed their second straight games due to ankle injuries.
Louisville made seven of their first nine shots and jumped out to an 18-6 lead. Boston College closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run, cutting its deficit to 20-17. The Cardinals then used an 18-3 run in the second quarter to put the game away.
ALABAMA 76, (12) TEXAS A&M 63: At College Station, Jasmine Walker drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Alabama made a dominant second quarter hold up for an upset over Texas A&M.
Ariyah Copeland added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8 Southeastern Conference), who outscored the Aggies 27-11 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half. Cierra Johnson contributed 14 points.
Jordan Lewis had nine points, nine assists and six rebounds and Walker had nine boards to help Alabama to a 36-35 advantage and its first-ever win over the Aggies in 10 meetings, including a 79-74 loss earlier in the season.
(15) KENTUCKY 88, GEORGIA 77: At Lexington, Rhyne Howard made 4 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 25 points help Kentucky beat Georgia.
Kentucky moved into a tie for third place in the SEC with one game remaining. The top four teams get a double-bye in the conference tournament.
KeKe McKinney's 3-pointer with 3:37 left gave the Wildcats (21-6, 10-5) an 80-68 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way.
(19) FLORIDA STATE 81, CLEMSON 54: At Tallahassee, Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Florida State to a victory over Clemson.
The Seminoles (22-6, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech last Thursday and have won five of their last seven games.
Gillespie was 6 of 14 from the floor and collected her 14th double-double. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11.
(22) INDIANA 81, NEBRASKA 53: At Bloomington, Ali Patberg had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists to help Indiana beat Nebraska.
Patberg made a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to extend Indiana's lead to 50-41, and the Hoosiers started the fourth on a 23-4 run, making all four of their 3-pointers. Patberg was coming off a 29-point performance in a win over Minnesota on Saturday to earn her third Big Ten player of the week award.
Grace Berger added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana (22-7, 12-5). Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes scored 11 points apiece. Senior Brenna Wise scored three points in Indiana's final home game of the season.