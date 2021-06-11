Trico High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kylie Bunselmeyer
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Kendall and Linda Bunselmeyer
College plans: Attend Southern Indiana University in Evansville to study pre-occupational therapy.
Ross Coleman
Hometown: Percy
Parents: Ron and Michelle Coleman
College plans: Attend Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia, to study electrical line work.
Jillian Schwier
Hometown: Campbell Hill
Parents: April Fenton and Michael Schwier
College plans: Attend Missouri State University in Springfield to study nursing.
Tabitha Serr
Hometown: Rockwood
Parents: Kyle Serr and Kellie Noller
College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University in Charleston to major in English.