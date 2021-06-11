 Skip to main content
Trico High School
Trico High School

Trico High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kylie Bunselmeyer

Hometown: Ava 

Parents: Kendall and Linda Bunselmeyer 

College plans: Attend Southern Indiana University in Evansville to study pre-occupational therapy.

Ross Coleman

Hometown: Percy

Parents: Ron and Michelle Coleman

College plans: Attend Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia, to study electrical line work.

Jillian Schwier

Hometown: Campbell Hill

Parents: April Fenton and Michael Schwier

College plans: Attend Missouri State University in Springfield to study nursing.

Tabitha Serr

Hometown: Rockwood

Parents: Kyle Serr and Kellie Noller

College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University in Charleston to major in English.

Daniel Vogt

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Amy and Chris Vogt

College plans: Attend Missouri S&T in Rolla to study mechanical engineering.

Kaden Wilson

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Aaron and Jennifer Wilson

College plans: Attend Missouri State University in Springfield to study biology medicine.

