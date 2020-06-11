Trico High School
Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Hanna Allen

Hometown: Willisville

Parents: Georgia Allen and Raymond Allen

College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study music education.

Kory Behnken

Hometown: Percy

Parents: Arlen and Cynthia Behnken

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study engineering.

Edward Brees

Hometown: Jacob

Parents: Deborah and Gary Brees

College plans: Attend Knox College to study actuarial science/engineering.

Kolbie Martin

Hometown: Percy

Parents: Kelly and Joe Martin

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study education.

Sydney Taylor

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Timothy and Julie Taylor

College plans: Attend University of Illinois to study medicine.

Maysa Titsworth

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Jill and Andrew Titsworth

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study education. 

