Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Hanna Allen
Hometown: Willisville
Parents: Georgia Allen and Raymond Allen
College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study music education.
Kory Behnken
Hometown: Percy
Parents: Arlen and Cynthia Behnken
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study engineering.
Edward Brees
Hometown: Jacob
Parents: Deborah and Gary Brees
College plans: Attend Knox College to study actuarial science/engineering.
Kolbie Martin
Hometown: Percy
Parents: Kelly and Joe Martin
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study education.
Sydney Taylor
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Timothy and Julie Taylor
College plans: Attend University of Illinois to study medicine.
Maysa Titsworth
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Jill and Andrew Titsworth
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!